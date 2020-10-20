All four Valley counties saw significant drops in most of the key metrics on the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, but Montour and Snyder counties remain among 11 counties with substantial level of community transmission in the latest data released Monday.
Montour County, which has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks due to an outbreak at a nursing home in Mahoning Township, is also part of a group of counties with a positive test rate of 5.0 percent or higher.
Statewide, metrics the Department of Health reviews to determine a course of action are all on the rise. The seven-day window — Oct. 9-16 — saw increases in cases (1,325 more), incidence rate (68.1 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 57.8) and positivity rate (4.3 percent, up from, 3.9 percent) over the previous week.
The statewide average for daily hospitalizations also jumped last week from, 640.1 to 758.7, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased its daily average to 87.6, up nearly 12.
The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Substantial growth is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Montour and Union counties are considered substantial transmission. It marks third week in a row Montour County has had substantial growth with an incidence rate of 153.5 cases per 100,000 residents. Montour County also fits into the moderate positivity rate.
According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for high school students since early September — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school. The district has extended the model through the end of November. The primary school — grades K-2 and Head Start — returned to in-person instruction this week after remote-only learning last week.
Northumberland County had the state’s highest positivity rate a week ago at 8.6 percent, but its rate dropped to 4.2 percent this week. Montour County’s dropped from 5.9 percent to 5.1 percent, but it remained in the moderate range set by the state. Snyder’s dropped from 5.1 percent to 2.1 percent while Union’s went from 2.7 percent to 1.4 percent.
Statewide, the DOH reports were there 8,723 cases last week, up from 7,398 and a incidence rate of 68.1 cases. The statewide percent-positivity went up from 3.9 percent to 4.3 percent last week.