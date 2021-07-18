MONTOURSVILLE — Lanie Mussina was born eight years after the explosion of TWA Flight 800 claimed the lives of 21 people from her hometown, but the tragic event has had a profound impact on the 17-year-old.
“My family had close friends who were on that flight,” she said. “Growing up in the aftermath, I know it could have been anyone.”
The Montoursville Area School District makes a point of educating children about it is as well, Mussina said, by taking the third-grade class each year to the local memorial honoring the lives of those lost in the third-worst air disaster in U.S. history.
“I think they want us to remember our roots, but what I’ve learned later is that tomorrow is not a promise,” she said.
On Saturday, which marked the 25th anniversary of the plane’s explosion over the Atlantic Ocean, Mussina remembered the 16 high school students and five chaperones who were on the doomed flight by volunteering at Gen. John Burrows Historical Society in Montoursville which has a room designated with artifacts and newspaper clippings about the crash that killed all 230 on board.
More than 50 people visited the museum Saturday, which Society vice president Ray Harmon said was significant and expected.
“The anniversary brings a lot of people out,” he said.
Williamsport residents Anne Hetzel and John Houston said their visit Saturday to the museum was a first.
As Hetzel leaned in close for a look at photographs of several victims, she pointed to a headshot of Deborah Dickie, the 41-year-old Montoursville High School French teacher who was accompanying her students on the trip to Paris that fateful evening.
“I knew Deb Dickie. She was a year ahead of me in school,” Hetzel said.
“It affected the entire community,” said Houston of the loss.