SELINSGROVE — It might be the middle of summer vacation, but soon it will be time to switch gears and think about getting the kids ready to go back to school this fall.
Back to school season not only signifies the return to classrooms and textbooks, but also the opportunity for the community to come together and gather essential supplies for students. The Selinsgrove Hotel hosted a Bike Day/Backpack Day Sunday in an effort to raise money and to collect donations to support families in need.
The hotel partnered with the Selinsgrove Moose; the Men of the Moose plan to match the donation made by the Hotel.
Ashley Shaffer, manager/server at the hotel said she wanted to do something different and bring the community together. The Selinsgrove Hotel often hosts Bike Days, during which they take 10 percent of their food sales for the day and donate to a good and local cause.
“We wanted to do something different and bring the community together,” said Shaffer. “Today we are collecting donations of school supplies that will be donated to the Moose.”
The band 3D out of Freeburg took to the patio at the hotel for the afternoon. Dave Bingaman, guitarist, said they like to help out whenever they can.
“We are all about family and community,” said Bingaman.
The band also includes Dave Watts and Doug Gay.
Thanks to Bingaman, who also works for Target, the company will also be making a generous donation of school supplies to the program.
Those who weren't able to make it to Sunday’s event can still drop donations at the hotel.
“We will make sure they get to the Moose,” said Shaffer.
The next planned Bike Day will be held Aug. 13 with Stilettos on Steel on the patio.
“We’ll be raising money for Women in Transition, so 10 percent of our food sales will be donated to Stiletto’s on Steel for Women in Transition,” she said. “We’ll also be having Rapid Run playing 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot.”
The Selinsgrove Hotel is located at 225 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.