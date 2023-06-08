Milton Council vice president Joe Moralez is the new Community Relations Officer of Encina Development Group, the company announced this week.
"Mr. Moralez brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in building community relationships," Alison Jahn, Encina spokesperson said in a press release. "We are confident that his expertise will be invaluable in advancing our mission."
Encina has plans to build a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility along Route 11 in Point Township to facilitate the recycling of end-of-life plastics. The plastics recycling facility project is expected to support between 600 and 900 jobs during peak construction and 300 when fully operational, according to Dave Roesser, Encina CEO.
Over the past several months, community residents have voiced concerns over the project. Encina will host a community meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chief Shikellamy Elementary School gymnasium to provide updates and answer questions.
Moralez said he is excited to take on the new role. "I am definitely thrilled," he said. "I am happy to be joining a company that prioritizes investing in the community and will provide over 300 sustainable jobs.
"This role is something that is needed in the community right now," Moralez said. "As CRO, I am committed to strengthening bonds with local residents. I hope to foster a sense of pride and shared prosperity."
Moralez previously served as the Executive Director of Addison Professionals. In this role, he gained experience that will prove important in his new position, according to the Encina press release.
"He demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to cultivating partnerships within the community," Jahn said. "Throughout his career, he has actively bridged connections between various organizations and nonprofits, fostering key regional partnerships along the way."
As CRO, Moralez will build and facilitate relations between the company and the public, company officials said. "He will serve as a community educator and ambassador, nurturing productive and informative civic discourse," Jahn said in the release. "The goal for Mr. Moralez is to leverage his extensive experience to establish and strengthen relationships that will enhance our engagement with the community."
Moralez holds several other positions in the community. In addition to his role on Milton council, Moralez is president of the Milton Public Library and chairman of the Northumberland County Republican Committee. He is also active on the Regional Waste Water & Sewer Authority and was previously a committee co-chairman at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.