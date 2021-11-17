ALLENWOOD — JM Industrial Realty of Watsontown submitted a proposal to Gregg Township to construct a 1.5 million square foot warehouse at Great Stream Commons in Union County.
The proposed warehouse would be built on a 178.96-acre parcel along Russell Road, off of Route 15 and near Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland and the Snappy’s convenience store currently under construction. The parcel is zoned for commercial-manufacturing.
The plans must first be recommended by the township planning commission before approval is sought from the township’s Board of Supervisors.
A sign on the vacant land promotes Moran Logistics and “coming soon,” Allenwood Logistics Park. JM Industrial Realty paid $3.75 million for 166 acres in October 2019. The acreage had previously been owned by Target.
According to the plans, available for public review at the municipal office, the building would measure at 1,575,600 square feet, about 40 feet in height, and would be built in two phases — 1 million square feet built in the first phase and the remaining square footage added with a building addition.
The warehouse would cover 20.2% of the parcel while total impervious coverage would cover 48.6%, or 86.9 acres, including hundreds of spaces for passenger vehicles and truck trailers. The maximum impervious coverage is 60%.
The plans, prepared by PennCore Consulting LLC of Cogan Station, state that a maximum 50 employees are anticipated per shift.
The parcel sits outside the 100-year flood plain and there are no proposed impacts to wetlands from construction, the plans state.
Partial site grading and existing stormwater management features were constructed under an expired NPDES permit (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System). A new NPDES permit application has been submitted, the plans state, and an environmental resources investigation was completed in July.