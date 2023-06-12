LEWISBURG — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township revised a proposed ordinance allowing chickens in specific zoning areas.
At Monday night's public meeting, the township supervisors unanimously approved a revised ordinance for property owners to have chickens in Residential Zone 1. The final approval for the ordinance would be considered at the next public meeting in July.
Makenzie Stover, the planning/zoning officer, and zoning Solicitor Jason Brudecki, presented the proposed ordinance last month and explained the proposed revisions to the township supervisors on Monday. Brudecki said he doesn't anticipate a "rush" of property owners seeking chickens.
"We've heard a little bit during re-zoning discussions that people are growing their own vegetables now, so people may want to increasingly use chickens on their properties," said Brudecki.
The preliminary ordinance allows up to six chickens on a 15,000-square-foot property, up to 15 chickens for properties up to 10 acres and no more than 30 chickens on a property that is 10 acres or more. It prohibits roosters on any parcel smaller than five acres.
Chickens in Residential Zone 1 cannot be at large on properties less than 10 acres; they must be in a coop or run. Residents must also meet specific setback regulations of at least 50 feet from an occupied structure other than the property owner's dwelling, according to the ordinance.
Rather than inserting a requirement for a manure management plan, which is required by the state, the ordinance will include language that chicken owners must be in compliance with all state laws, rules and regulations.
"Over the last 10-15 years, it's become a trend around the country," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray about owning chickens.