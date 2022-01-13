SELINSGROVE — More employees of Maurice and Deb Brubaker, the owners of three troubled Snyder County firms, have filed civil complaints to recoup money they claim is owed them.
Karen Schafer, Dana Fisher and Kenneth Snook are among at least six employees of Stanley Woodworking, Middleburg, and Wood-Metal, Selinsgrove, who have filed complaints at District Judge John Reed's office in Selinsgrove, seeking to recoup less than $12,000 from the Brubakers who they say continued to deduct contributions to health insurance, retirement and disability from paychecks after dropping the benefits.
Fisher's claim is for $11,573.37 to cover medical bills, health insurance and short-term disability premiums. Schafer is seeking $2,363 and Snook's claim is for $2,000 in medical bills, insurance premiums and unpaid wages.
Wendi Clark, a 21-year Stanley Woodworking employee who filed a civil claim against the Brubakers last week in district court, said she did not receive a paycheck on Thursday.
In October, William Penn Cabinetry, a new Freeburg cabinet-making firm launched by the couple in February 2020 closed. On Friday, Harrisburg attorney Robert Chernicoff filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on behalf of Wood-Metal and said he is negotiating with creditors of the two other companies.