SELINSGROVE — Three employees of Wood-Metal have filed civil suits against the company and owners, Maurice and Deb Brubaker, for unpaid wages and legal fees.
The claims were filed at District Judge John Reed's office Friday and allege that the Brubakers, owners of Selinsgrove Institutional Casework, which does business as Wood-Metal, owe thousands of dollars in unpaid pay.
Scott Groce filed a claim seeking $11,615; Karen Saylor is looking to recoup $7,210.72 and Debra Zechman said she is owed $4,166.
The Brubakers are scheduled to defend themselves in district court on Feb. 23 against claims filed by six other employees for a total of $23,883.
The Selinsgrove couple own three troubled Snyder County companies, William Penn Cabinetry in Freeburg; Stanley Woodworking in Middleburg and Wood-Metal, which last month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
William Penn, the custom cabinet manufacturing business the Brubakers started in February 2020, stopped production in late October. They were evicted last month for failing to pay rent and all of the new equipment is scheduled to be auctioned by the bank later this month.