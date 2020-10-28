DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners awarded grants totaling $179,240 second-round CARES money, distributed among 22 businesses, announced Chairman Kenneth A. Holdren at Tuesday's meeting.
Altogether the county received $1,646,330 in CARES grant funding, Holdren said.
But he said there are other applications for funding that qualify and he and the other commissioners plan to write a letter to officials at the Department of Community and Economic Development for an additional $500,000.
Among the businesses receiving the highest amount of funding were: Classic Cuts and More ($15,000), D.J. Auto and R.V. Center ($10,790), Frosty Valley Resort LLC ($15,000), Kut and Kurl ($10,786), Railside Beverage LLC ($15,000), Reflex Jiu Jitsu ($12,686), Tee-to-Green ($15,000), Body Balance LLC ($10,020), and Columbia County Bread and Granola ($15,000).
The commissioners also awarded a $2,500 CARES Block Tourism Grant to the Columbia Montour Tourism Bureau, "to promote the safety and health of businesses in Columbia and Montour County," said Commissioner Dan Hartman.
CARES money has to be awarded and spent by Dec. 31 of this year.
