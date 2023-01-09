More items from the former Packwood House Museum will be available for auction this month and next.
Several auctions are planned by Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg which acquired the property in September when it received the assets of the Fetherston Trust.
Proceeds from the sale of the museum's contests, per Edith Fetherston's instructions, will be used to ensure that Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish will continue to operate in Union County.
The next auction is Thursday, Jan. 19 at Pook & Pook Auctioneers, 463 East Lancaster Ave. in Downingtown.
Items from the collection will be included in the Americana Sale catalog, lot number 476–587. The items can be viewed online at https://pookandpook.com. This auction will include furniture, art, Redware, guns, glassware, ceramics, statues, rugs, quilts, coverlets, WPA models and puppets.
The auction begins at 9 a.m. and bidding can take place in person and online. To bid in person, make a reservation with Pook & Pook by calling 610-268-4040. Online bidding can be done through https://live.pookandpook.com/auctions or Invaluable at https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/0oitclxy1l?page=1&size=48.
An online auction only will be Feb. 10 and a third, and final, auction will be held in the spring.
More information about these events will be available closer to the auctions.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is a separately incorporated entity from the Diocese of Harrisburg. None of the Packwood House Museum assets will be transferred to the Diocese nor can they be used for the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization.