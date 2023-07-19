STATE COLLEGE — After a fairly tranquil day today, meteorologists say rainfall will ramp up across the Northeast as we approach the weekend.
AccuWeather reports this morning that a large low pressure center will move into the region, producing soaking rain and heavy thunderstorms.
The risk of downpours will increase from the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians Thursday, including in cities such as Pittsburgh and Charleston, West Virginia.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Central Susquehanna Valley on Thursday and Friday.
"Thunderstorms and downpours with this system should move along at a fast enough pace from Thursday to Saturday as to limit a widespread flood concern," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "Travelers and residents should still monitor the situation, as localized flash flooding seems likely."
The wettest conditions will be from the daytime hours Friday into Friday evening in the mid-Atlantic.
The timing of the downpours and thunderstorms could hit motorists and air travelers hard from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
Forecasters say motorists should be vigilant when traveling along secondary roads near small streams. Even seemingly shallow water may rise quickly or could wash out the road.
Forecasters say 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will likely fall over the next few days in northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern New York state and central and northern New England.
The National Weather Service reports today that we have received about 5.35 inches of rain so far in July, well above the monthly normal rainfall total of 2.41 inches.