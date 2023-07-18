STATE COLLEGE — More drenching rain from potent thunderstorms could fall across the Central Susquehanna Valley this afternoon and Thursday.
Fortunately, it appears we will get a break tomorrow.
AccuWeather says we will have a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, dimmed a bit by the continued haze from distant wildfires, before a strong thunderstorm could move through later this afternoon.
During the past weekend, widespread rainfall of 1–4 inches and locally higher amounts between 6 and 8 inches in a matter of hours triggered rapid rises on small streams from Virginia to Maine. In some cases, streams spilled over roads and water rose across low-lying roadways in a matter of minutes.
More rain is coming to the Northeast, but there will be more separation between the storms packing heavy rain compared to the past week, meteorologists at AccuWeather said this morning.
That separation may be enough to lower the risk of major river flooding in the region, as it will give the large waterways more time to absorb the rain and carry the surge of water downstream.
However, the risk of flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams will continue since there is still enough water in the atmosphere to lead to the development of torrential downpours.
"Thunderstorms on Tuesday are expected to move faster than the storms from this past weekend and last week which should help to mitigate a widespread flood threat," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
At least five people lost their lives Saturday evening as rapidly rising water quickly swept vehicles away in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, located in the southeastern part of the state.
"However, because of the saturated state of the ground in many areas due to the recent heavy rain across the region, downpours can still trigger flash flooding more easily than would typically occur," Douty said.
A break from all of this appears to be on the way tomorrow, when AccuWeather says we will have a mix of sun and clouds, less smoke from the Canadian wildfires and no thunderstorms.