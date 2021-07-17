SELINSGROVE — Debi Smith and friends showed up 30 minutes early to the Hops, Vines and Wines event Saturday and for the next several hours enjoyed sampling beer and food from several of the 77 vendors.
“It’s great to be with friends and experience this for the first time,” the Freeburg resident said of attending the 13th annual event held by Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
Festival co-coordinator Carol Handlan said though all 1,800 of the $50 tickets were not sold, more than 1,500 did show up to the grounds of the Susquehanna Valley Entertainment Center where more than 200 people from dozens of breweries and wineries offered beverages to attendees and six Selinsgrove restaurateurs gave away food.
“Not knowing what to expect during a pandemic, we feel it is a success,” she said.
Sheetz provided several hundred cases of water that was made available to all for free and Weis Markets provided eight tons of ice, which was needed by the vendors who toiled under tents which helped shield them from the hot sun.
“It is a little warm, but they keep bringing us ice,” said Lewisburg-based Jackass Brewing Company co-owner Larry Winans, who, along with co-owner Skip Kratzer and a couple of staff served up a lot of beer to customers.
The pair started the business in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit, so dealing with the heat as they shared their product with the public was a minor issue.
“We built the brewery to bring people together, so this is a fun thing to do,” said Winans.
Another new business getting a lot of attention at the event was Perfect Draw Cigar Lounge, a mobile unit offering premium rolled cigars that opened May 22 and operates in Selinsgrove, Sunbury and Harrisburg.
“This is absolutely insane, in a good way, said Glen Lightner, co-owner and one of three certified tobacconists in the company, of the response.
Stacy Sprenkel, of Selinsgrove, stopped by for her first cigar experience.
“It’s nice to have a beer and a cigar,” she said, as Lightner helped her light the stogie.
Sprenkel was one of several festival-goers who appreciated the new venue on the 12-acre Airport Road property since the COVID-19 pandemic kept the the event from returning this summer to the Susquehanna University campus.
“I like that it’s open,” she said. “There’s less shade and it’s warm, but it’s fun.”
Brandon and Megan Witmer, of Berwick, and friend Amber Symanski, of Selinsgrove, kept cool with booze-filled slushies and said they especially appreciated the $50 ticket afforded everyone free food and water as well.
“This is just awesome,” said Brandon Witmer.