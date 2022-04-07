SELINSGROVE — Parishioners from St. Pius X Catholic Church spent Thursday afternoon filling 110 Easter baskets for Valley children.
Dianne Hartman organized the basket giveaway, reaching out to fellow church parishioners who responded "overwhelmingly" with donations of candy, toys and money.
With $250 donated by the local Knights of Columbus and gifts, toys and candy donated by parishioners, Hartman and her fellow church-goers were able to prepare 110 baskets that will be provided to Snyder County Children and Youth Services for children under its supervision in celebration of Easter on April 17.
"We received 145 bottles of bubbles," said Hartman, who was overcome by the response for donations to include in the baskets.
Father Tukura Pius Michael said the purpose of the gift baskets is "to put a smile on the faces of children" while highlighting Easter as a high holy day in the Christian faith.
"It's an important holiday," he said of the upcoming Easter observance. "It's not that Jesus was born, but that he was risen. The whole message is the joy of the resurrection. Easter is the beginning and we are celebrating that joy."
Parishioner and Knights of Columbus member Michael Schlenker helped prepare the baskets at the church Thursday afternoon.
He was astonished at the amount, and variety, of candy that was donated.
"Some of this candy I never knew existed," said Schlenker, who admitted to putting a small Reese's Fast Break candy bar in his coat pocket.
His wife, Michelle Schlenker, joined him and other volunteers in filling the baskets.
"This is special," she said. "I'm praying as I fill them, to bless the child that will receive each basket."