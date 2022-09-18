SHAMOKIN — More than 100 people came out to walk in the Third Annual Recovery Walk to raise money to support The Oasis Community Recovery Club on Sunday in Shamokin.
The Oasis Community Recovery Club is focused on providing opportunities for people in recovery to gather in “no pressure” social environments, to provide people in recovery a chance to give back to their community through volunteerism, and to provide awareness and resources for maintaining sobriety.
The event also included a street festival featuring games, food and music.
Despite the organization getting off to a rough start amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brandy Yasenchak, board treasurer, said participation has continued to grow over the past three years.
“Of course it hasn’t grown as much as we’d like,” she admitted. “But this is our main fund raiser for the year.”
Proceeds from the event help cover the cost of rent and utilities for the club’s space. Their other on-going fundraiser is T-shirt sales.
Danielle Houtz, founder and president of the non-profit organization’s board of directors, said the idea for The Oasis was born out of a need. Most of the board members have family members or loved ones who battle addiction.
“My brother suffers from addiction,” said Houtz. “And I knew that people need a place to go when they get out of rehab and when they do go into recovery and are sober.”
It’s a safe place to be social and do things that are different from what they had done before, she said.
They had heard about the 521 Club in Lancaster and decided bring the idea closer to home.
Yasenchak said the sober club offers people in recovery a chance to just hang out and play games like pinball, shuffleboard, video games, pool, ping-pong and more.
“We host game nights, football Sundays and parties for the holidays,” she said. “We always have a New Year’s Eve party and we host a gathering the night before Thanksgiving and at Christmas.”
There are also areas set up with work/study stations, online access and a printer, as well as a workout area, a snack area and a newly added food pantry for people to both give to and take from as needed. Inspirational quotes and words of encouragement are painted on the pillars and walls around the room.
It’s not just about fun and games, though. When The Oasis is open, said Yasenchak, a Certified Recovery Specialist is also on-hand. A CRS is a qualified drug and alcohol peer who is in recovery to help others move into and through the recovery process.
Oasis currently has meetings happening everyday of the week. Groups for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, SMART Recovery, Naranon, and Family Mentorship.
Carrie Feudale of Shamokin said she’s glad The Oasis is a resource in her community. In recovery herself, Feudale said she goes there twice a week.
“It’s such a good thing for a small community to have a place where people can go and open up and feel as if they’re part of something,” she said.
“They offer so many good things, including an open door and support to people who don’t have it. They do a good job of helping you get back on your feet and they help with everything.”
Beth Rovenolt lives in Litiz, but grew up in Shamokin.
The two-year anniversary of the death of her son, Josh, is coming up in November. She couldn’t make it to this year’s walk, but supports the efforts of those at The Oasis.
“We just have to do better for those battling with addiction,” said Rovenolt. “The Oasis Club is just that for the area.”
Rovenolt attended one meeting where they had a guest speaker who was 30 years into recovery.
“There were about a dozen people there,” she said. “A group of girls from Mifflinburg had come down and some shared their stories. I had a moment of understanding of what these meetings were like for Josh.”
Rovenolt said she realizes there is no town not affected by drugs, but said Northumberland County has high statistics.
“We simply must do better in helping those in the throws of addiction,” she said. We need “a safe clean place for those in recovery. A place that doesn’t just offer AA, NA and Al-Anon meetings, but also a place to shoot pool or watch the Super Bowl without the pressure of alcohol.”
The value in having The Oasis Club is showing we care, said Rovenolt.
For more information about The Oasis Community Recovery Club or meeting/event times, visit online at: www.oasis4recovery.com.
Meeting schedules and notices are updated as often as possible. Check the calendar for days and times of group meetings and CRS availability.