SUNBURY — When you see something that you don’t like, sometimes you need to go out and change it yourself.
That’s exactly what happened on Sunday morning when more than 120 volunteers walked along the bank of the Susquehanna River for the 10th Annual Susquehanna River Cleanup Project.
The project raked in roughly 10,000 pounds of garbage last year, according to Danielle Bronowitz, chairperson of the community project.
Now with more volunteers than they had, she hopes that they can make an even bigger impact. They’ve expanded to areas along Northumberland and Lewisburg, while also sending crews to some of the creeks that separate from the river, such as Shamokin Creek.
Starting with registration at the Sunbury Boat Launch, most of the volunteers traveled on foot along the bank of the river with trash bags and gloves, grabbing any trash that they saw along the way. Some volunteers, who brought their boats with them, are able to head out on the water.
“They are out getting to the islands just out of the fabridam that act almost like litter traps,” said Bronowitz. “It's amazing what they get because all the trash that comes down, I mean, we're right where the rivers meet, so we get it all.”
Although this was their first time participating in the cleanup, Grace Spencer and her two daughters, Elaine, 13, and Bell, 6, from Middleburg, were ready for the challenge. They even brought their own wheelbarrow from home.
“We don't like litter bugs,” said Spencer, “We're always cleaning up trash and actually just as we got out of our vehicle we picked up a fry box.”
Jonathan Simpson, a Trevorton resident and frequent kayaker, hates to see the river as dirty as it frequently is. That’s why he chose to help on Sunday.
“Especially if you're going to use the river, you should put your time back in, to help,” he said.
Stefanie McDonald lives in Sunbury and said that it’s nice to see everything cleaned up after these projects take place. She likes to spend time with her children volunteering in the community in her spare time, and thought that this was a great opportunity to get outside.
Members of local churches attended to help as well. Gavin Hoot, 15, and Blaire Balestrini, 16, both spend their Sunday off of school to help clean the river.
The Susquehanna River Cleanup Project is looking to conduct another cleanup sometime in the fall, which will be advertised on their Facebook page.
Bronowitz said that she hopes people become more aware of the risk of dumping garbage in the Susquehanna River through this project. In collaboration with the library they hope to host educational sessions, while also holding booths at other river festivities to spread awareness.
“There's so much litter, and it almost seems like an impossible task, but it's amazing what a small group in our small area can accomplish,” she said.