LEWISBURG — Borough Council members in Lewisburg approved more than $122,000 in funding to develop the Piers Art Park project and the floodplain restoration project.
At Tuesday night's meeting, seven borough council members unanimously approved professional services proposals from PennCore Consulting LLC in the amount of $122,275 for engineering design, project bidding and construction administration associated with the Piers Art Park Project north of Market Street and the Community Development Block Grant-funded Floodplain Restoration Project behind Brendan's Towne Tavern. PennCore, of Williamsport, will be given immediate notice to proceed.
"The project located east of the creek in the area where the piers are is a much more substantial and extensive project (compared to flood mitigation project)," said Borough manager William Lowthert. "Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Arts Council, and lots of organizations are going to be involved in that project."
The concept is a secondary stage area, which will be much smaller than the Hufnagle Park project, as well as handicap parking improvements, flood plain restoration, stormwater work and small trails, said Lowthert.
Expenses will be paid from the borough's general fund. The borough also has $300,000 in grant money from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop the Piers Art Park, the council previously said.
Council Vice President Jordi Comas said the Piers Art Park project was driven by the people using the park.
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Executive Director Ellen Ruby said the park was being used more often when other parks were closed during construction projects and space was needed for community events.
Milton Artist Steve Gibson was selected by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to paint murals on 18 of The Piers, an arc of 32 concrete monoliths which are one of the most prominent industrial ruins in town.
The concrete pier relics first appeared on the Sanborn Maps in 1925 and were labeled as coal trestles. The Piers Art Park area was a coal yard with sheds, office, and scale house with one trestle connecting the Pennsylvania Railroad (the east/west railroad, now the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail) and one trestle connecting the Reading Railroad (the north/south railroad), according to Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
The flood restoration project takes place behind Towne Taverne at the borough's parking lot. The general concept is to remove soil and allow additional area for creek water to flow into during flooding events, said Lowhert.
Lowthert said the goal is to do the flood restoration work finished in late 2023 or early 2024 while the goal is to bid out the Piers Art Park project at the end of 2023 for a 2024 construction.