Several Valley businesses are owed money by Wood-Metal, according to the Selinsgrove company's Chapter 11 filing in federal court.
In all, more than $2.4 million is owed to the company's top 20 creditors, according to the petition filed Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by Wood-Metal, also known as Selinsgrove Institutional Casework LLC.
"It has a lot of tentacles and we are affected. The money we aren't getting paid isn't going to buy new equipment from a local contractor or a new vehicle from a local dealer," said Barry Derr, owner of Sunbury businesses Northeastern Casework Installations in Sunbury, which is listed in the petition as being owed $79,012.50 and Educational Furnishings Co. which is listed as being owed $28,796.40. "It's a shame (but) we are going to get through it."
Wood-Metal was purchased in August by Maurice and Deb Brubaker, a married couple who work together in a tax and accounting firm in Lewisburg and also own two other troubled Snyder County companies, William Penn Cabinetry, which they launched in February 2020, and a long-term Middleburg business, Stanley Woodworking, that they purchased one month later.
Robert Chernicoff, a Harrisburg attorney specializing in bankruptcy cases, filed the Chapter 11 petition Friday on behalf of Wood-Metal and said he is negotiating with creditors regarding the Brubakers' two other companies.
William Penn, which stopped production in October, will probably not reopen, he said. Chernicoff said the aim is to keep both Wood-Metal and Stanley Woodworking in operation.
Roger Hackenberg, owner of the Kreamer family trucking business, Hackenberg Brothers Inc., said problems arose when the Brubakers took over the businesses.
"We delivered across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and in the New England area. It would take months to get a check," he said.
According to the bankruptcy petition, Hackenberg's company is owed $34,630.49 and he said another $7,000 is owed him by William Penn.
"I hauled for Stanley Woodworking for 30 years. They wrecked that business," Hackenberg said.
Among the other local creditors listed in the Wood-Metal petition are Tru-Bilt Lumber Company, Sunbury, for $246,941.20; Computer Support Services Inc., of Lewisburg, for $16,475; Wood Mode LLC, of Kreamer, for $16,000; Geisinger Health Plan, Danville, for $14,226.34 and Centerfire Display, Middleburg, for $13,835.