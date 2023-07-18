LEWISBURG — Volunteers this week are setting up for the largest book sale of the year to benefit the Public Library for Union County.
The book sale kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Rd (Route 45), Lewisburg, and continues until Saturday. Library employees and volunteers as well as AmeriCorps members met at the church on Monday to organize more than 20,000 used books.
"The summer book sale is a very important fundraiser for the library," said Toby Schwartzman, director of the library in Lewisburg. "State and county funds comprise just 33 percent of the revenue we need to operate, so we rely on our fundraisers and private contributions to keep the doors open and offer the best library service to the community. This year our book sale volunteers have put together a large and well-curated sale, with over 20,000 books available. You will definitely find something to enjoy, and you'll be supporting the library."
A bag of books is $25. The bags are provided and credit cards and tap-to-pay will be available for the first time this year, he said.
"The library has been fundraising with book sales for many years, but we began to scale up in 1999, when we had grown so much that the sale was moved to a tent in the parking lot," said Schwartzman. "In 2005 we started holding the sale where it is today, at Faith Lutheran Church. That makes this the 19th sale we have held at that location. Our book sale volunteers work year-round for this, accepting, sorting and boxing donations for the sale. We all pull together to get it done."
Longtime volunteers Jane Mead and Cindy Calem, who have co-chaired the event since 2016, said 25 different genres are available for sale in both paperback and hardback. This year, the amount of children's books have doubled compared to previous years.
"We have a wonderful selection of books," said Mead.
"And it's only $25 a bag," said Calem. "It's a bargain. All the money goes directly to the library."
Mead said the library is "blessed" to have such a supportive community who donate books as well as volunteers and AmeriCorps members who donated their time to set up for the event.
Betsy Noyce, a volunteer for the last eight years, said she enjoys the weekly work of meeting with others to sort through books.
"I really like books and it's nice to have a weekly activity where I can interact with books and really great people," said Noyce. 'The library is super important and access to books is also important. It saves these books from going into a landfill."
Schwartzman said gently used books and DVDs are accepted at the library during regular business hours.
"For large donations, please call ahead and we will make sure to have staff available to assist," he said. "Items we cannot accept include damaged, soiled, or moldy books; Reader's Digest condensed books; newspapers and magazines; encyclopedias; textbooks older than 5 years; and CDs and VHS tapes."
The book sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.