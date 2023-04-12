NORTHUMBERLAND — More than 200 people crowded into the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley to vent their opinions, both pro and con, of the proposed Encina Plastics Recycling Facility in Point Township, along Route 11.
The event was organized by Sandy Field, of the Save Our Susquehanna (SOS) as a way for area residents and stakeholders to air their concerns, both environmental and health, about the plans. But there were also about 25 members of local trade unions there to advocate for the plant, as Encina has said it could create jobs and fuel the local economy.
The two-hour public session began with opening remarks by Field, who explained the basics of the Encina proposed facility. "A lot of people, I don't think really understand what this company is proposing," she said.
Kip Armstrong, of Danville, was concerned about traffic. "Think about it," he said, "more than a hundred trucks filled with plastic waste will be traveling to the Encina facility on Route 11 along the river."
These plastics will be washed with water from our River, then melted and processed to make toxic chemicals, including Benzene and Zylene.
Dr. George Rohrer talked a bit about some of the chemicals produced when breaking down plastics, all of which were toxic to some degree short term and long term.
Jack Quinn, a Bucknell student and environmentalist, said his group had been canvasing residents in the area and his findings said that residents had these concerns: flooding, air pollution, water pollution, traffic, light and noise pollution and the transportation of toxic chemicals by rail along the River.
Karin Hunter, of Northumberland, gave a strong presentation about the process that Encina plans to use in breaking down the plastics, and emissions that would result. About Encina's processing breakthrough, she said, "Encina has made extraordinary claims with very little evidence."
Although Encina CEO Dave Roesser was in the audience, by previous agreement with SOS, he was not there to respond to citizen concerns, which annoyed Sandra Miller, of Northumberland who said, "Why isn't Encina allowed to give answers to questions now?"
Roesser did make himself available to talk to residents after the meeting.
Geoff Edick, of East Buffalo Township, made the point that if the process that Encina SAID they will use doesn't work, "then none of this matters." Referencing the information presented at the meeting, he said, "we're just scaring people, talking about toxic chemicals when we don't even know if the process works — or doesn't work."
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz was in attendance and professed a love of the River. But he also was practical about the jobs to be created — which Encina claims will pay an average $75,000 a year.
Jim Burch, from Coal Township, a union tradesman, said that having these jobs was very important to workers, even if it turned out to be temporary two-year opportunities.
Sue Johnson, of Sunbury said she was confused. "How many jobs are we talking about — 75, 300? More? And do we know how many will be local?"
Field ended the meeting by noting that SOS was not anti-union and not against job creation. "But this is just the wrong project."
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard stood up and said, "The ball is in Point Township's court, as to whether this project will proceed or not."