DANVILLE — More than 50 veterans, many accompanied by their loved ones, enjoyed a free pre-Veterans Day meal on Thursday at First Baptist Church in Danville.
The event was sponsored by state House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, who has run similar pre-Veteran's Day events to thank them for their service. But this was the first one held in Danville, she said, "because of the redistricting, I now represent all of Montour County. So this is where we decided to hold the breakfast — in this church."
Besides the breakfast, there was a singalong of patriotic songs, such as "God Bless America," performed in front of the veterans by four Danville High students in the school choir: Katie Bonomo, Leah Auman, Jera Strony and Sarah Sharp.
Ken Cray, of Dornsife, a Vietnam veteran, who was in the Army, came all the way from Dornsife for the celebration. "This is worth the time to get here. To be with friends and to make new friends. It's just great to be here." He was in the Army 4th Division, based in Pleiku.
Air Force veteran Doug Resseguie, of Danville, also served in Vietnam. And said he also enjoyed being with comrades, many of whom also served in Vietnam.
Wesley Boyer, of Danville, also in the Air Force, served his time in the 1950s and 1960s, he said. He liked the idea of a singalong, and the patriotism of an event like this.
After the singalong, Schlegel Culver thanked the veterans for serving this country.
"Words will never express how thankful we are for your service and sacrifice," she said. "I can go to bed and sleep sound. And I have the ability to wake up and go about my day and not think about anything but what I have to do that day. Not about my safety, not about people from other countries have to think about, and it is all because of you. You are the pillars of this great society. Never forget that."
Schlegel Culver said she feels people are starting to forget the sacrifices made by veterans and current military service members.
"I worry about our young children not appreciating, not understanding," she said, "but I think it is important for our youngest to oldest citizens, who were not in the military, to understand."
She then urged veterans to tell their stories, "everywhere you go."