SUNBURY — Run570 and Central Susquehanna Sight Services hosted its fourth iRun4Sight walk/run at Whispering Oaks Vineyards on a warm, 82-degree Sunday afternoon.
Organizers said 66 runners and walkers signed up to support Susquehanna Sight Services and to enjoy the 5K off-road trail through the vineyard, and around the property's perimeter.
Volunteers lined the route, so that runners knew where they were going.
"It's a slightly different route this year said Shelly Stroble, president, C.E.O. of Sight Services.
"We changed the route to be completely off Route 61 this year," she said. "We were bumped last year because of COVID," so it's great to hold this again, right here, where all of our fundraiser races have been."
Central Susquehanna Sight Services, of 348 Market St., Sunbury, provides services for people who are blind or visually impaired, said all donations go to the agency.
"We cover five counties," Stroble explained. "Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union, and Snyder in their entirety.
The company's two primary missions, she said, are "to prevent needless loss of sight though vision screening and good education on eye health. We also provide support services for folks who are blind or visually impaired, in an effort to keep them as independent as possible in their own homes.
"There are many times when we have been successful helping to identify pre-school kids or adults with severe issues that could have been potentially blinding," Stroble said. "So today is more than a fundraiser. It is a way to get the word out about what we do."
They also help folks with day-to-day activities, such as reading mail, getting bills ready to pay.
"We do a lot of grocery shopping for people," she added.
Jennifer DeArmitt, of Bloomsburg, an experienced marathoner, has run 26.2 miles in the New York, Disney, and Chicago marathon.
"I love it," she said. "I'm not a professional, but I finished those races."
On Sunday, she joined the Resilite Sports Products team of runners/walkers, but had to admit, "this is my first race this year in this kind of heat. I'm excited though to have some sunshine."
This is her fourth year running with company colleagues.
Among the youngest runners were Aywin Rearick, 8, and Mila Rearrick, 7, along with their mother and grandmother, Crystal Stackhouse, all of Northumberland.
Asked if they planned to become marathoners, Aywin, nodded yes.
At the end of the race, located behind the vineyard's main house, runners were given a filled commemorative wine glass after finishing the course and an invitation to hear music by the Ann Kerstetter Band from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information about future Run570 events this summer email events@run570.com, phone 570-503-6611 or online at www.run570.com.