NORTHUMBERLAND — Joseph Meyer, of Sunbury, stood in the shade early Monday morning at the foot of Riverview Cemetery, awaiting the start of a Memorial Day service.
An Iraq war veteran, he said that he wasn't sure about attending because the day brought back painful memories of friends lost. Nevertheless, he joined more than an estimated 90 people, many from Sunbury as well as Northumberland, in a solemn half-hour salute to those fallen in past wars. His scars were mental as well as physical, he said.
Lucinda Martinez, who lives in Selinsgrove, came to Northumberland, she said, because she was unsure of when Selinsgrove was holding its Memorial Day event.
"I just want to honor our military," she said.
The parade, which started at 2nd Street and King Street Park, proceeded up to Orange Street, and then to Seventh, and the cemetery.
In the parade were fire engines from the Tuckahoe Fire Company, of Point Township, and the Northumberland Fire Department.
American Legion Post 44 organized the activity and they were joined by members of the Shikellamy JROTC.
By 10 a.m., area residents lined both sides of Orange Street to watch the parade, even though the temperature was rising by the moment to a "real feel" of more than 90 degrees, according to AccuWeather, of State College.
Once on the hill inside the cemetery grounds, Dick Simpson, former commander of Post 44 welcomed everyone to the service.
Simpson was followed by Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard, who took to the microphone and said, "thank you all for coming to this Memorial Service that we celebrate every year."
Berard was pleased at the large turnout.
Prayers for the fallen were spoken with reverence and silence by the crowd.