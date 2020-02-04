Pennsylvanians did not miss their chance to legally bet on the Super Bowl.
According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, preliminary figures show $30.7 million was wagered in the state on Super Bowl LIV through retail and online sportsbooks.
The Game Control Board said sportsbooks paid out more than $34 million, a loss of revenue of over $3.3 million.
This year's game was also the first where legal sports gambling was available online. Customers could bet at a dozen physical locations or through eight online options.
Of the $30.7 million bet on the game in Pennsylvania, $6.7 million it was at a retail shop while $24 million was bet online.
The Board also reported that almost 200,000 persons logged onto online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania based on data it obtained of the number of unique users on the websites.