STATE COLLEGE — More rounds of disruptive thunderstorms are possible today and Tuesday, but the weather pattern will improve beginning on Wednesday.
“As yet another potent piece of energy pushes eastward from the Midwest toward the Northeast to early this week, severe thunderstorms are expected to follow an advancing cold front,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.
The most severe storms today and tomorrow are expected to our south, however, in a swath across southern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and northern Virginia.
Forecasters say that Wednesday will likely be a much nicer day than the start of the week across a large portion of the Northeast.
Temperatures are likely to moderate by midweek across the eastern half of the nation, dropping between 5 and 10 degrees at the start of the week in some spots.
As a storm system tracks eastward across southeastern Canada, there will be additional chances for rainfall by the latter half of the week, particularly from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.