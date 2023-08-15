STATE COLLEGE — After dodging thunderstorms and seeking shelter from drenching rains over the past week, it looks like we may finally be able to celebrate a few days of cooler, less humid conditions this week.
Forecasters at AccuWeather report this morning that Wednesday may turn out to be a much nicer day than the start of the week across a large portion of the Eastern U.S.
Temperatures are likely to moderate by midweek, dropping between 5 and 10 degrees in some spots.
After a warm and humid day today, we can look forward to a quiet mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a cooler high temperature topping out at 80 degrees.
Thursday could be a bit more humid, but get ready for Saturday, a day the meteorologists at AccuWeather are predicting will be "sunny and beautiful" with a pleasant high of 79 degrees.