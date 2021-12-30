Snyder County businessman Maurice Brubaker is being evicted from a second property for failing to pay rent.
Bill French, a Middleburg businessman who owns the 100 E. Sherman St., Selinsgrove, building where Brubaker has been operating Wood-Metal since acquiring the company in August, said he has not received any rent payments totaling more than $40,000.
“Yes, we are evicting him,” said French.
It’s the second eviction notice Brubaker, the owner of a Lewisburg tax and accounting firm, has received this month. He did not respond to calls for comment Thursday.
Dennis Van obtained a judgment in district court a few weeks ago ordering the Brubakers to vacate and pay $12,000. Van is the owner of the 401 E. Front St. plant in Freeburg where Brubaker and his wife, Deb Brubaker, launched a new high-end cabinet manufacturing company, William Penn Cabinetry, in February 2020.
Van said he is owed $78,000 and the Brubakers hadn’t paid him since October.
It was in October that production at William Penn halted, putting about 80 people out of work. At the time, Brubaker blamed the lack of supplies, but employees attribute the problems to financial mismanagement.
Several are owed money by the Brubakers, including PPL Electric, which turned off power at Van’s property this month due to an unpaid $12,000 bill.
After Van sought the help of local lawmakers and said he would assume responsibility for payments now that he’s taken back the building, the utility restored power to the plant. Van said he is negotiating to lease the building to another company that could potentially bring many jobs to the area in February.
R. Tom Fitzgerald doubts he’ll ever recover the $1.7 million the Brubakers owe him for Stanley Woodworking, a Middleburg company they bought in March 2020.
He also doubts the company, which was started in the mid-1980s by Robert Stanley, will reopen after closing operations late this month. Employees were informed that they would be recalled in early January, but Fitzgerald said that will be difficult.
The Brubakers “lost the key customers and the management that could run it,” he said.
Fitzgerald, 74, owned Stanley Woodworking from January 2000 until he sold the business to the Brubakers, while retaining ownership of the property.
“We had highs and lows like any other business,” he said. Particularly during the recession, but Fitzgerald and his wife, Suzanne, continued to pay the 25 or so employees their end-of-the-year bonuses in an effort to retain qualified workers. “We always paid our bills and the business was managed right. We had a darn good reputation.”
After he sold the business in early 2020, which at the time had annual sales of about $5 million, Fitzgerald said he never returned to the plant to give the Brubakers space to manage it as they deemed fit.
“I trusted Maurice that they were going to run a successful operation,” he said, adding that his own son, Tom, has been an hourly employee at Stanley Woodworking for 20 years. “They said they would improve pay and insurance.”
Instead, employees learned months after benefits were canceled in June despite the money being deducted from paychecks.
It was in June that Fitzgerald said he received the first rent check from the Brubakers that bounced, followed by two more in August and September.
Fitzgerald and his wife met in September with the couple to tell them to take the time they needed to address “cash flow” problems and gave them until December to make another rent payment. That hasn’t happened and now the plant is temporarily closed.
Fitzgerald doesn’t understand why the Brubakers acquired Wood-Metal in August when they were already having trouble paying bills, including employee benefits and rental payments owed to him despite obtaining a three-year, $500,000 CARES Act loan and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of more than $370,000 earlier this year.
“Where did that money go? I’d love to see a forensic auditing of (Brubaker’s) accounts,” he said. Brubaker owes Fitzgerald “a lot of money and I’ll never see it. I’m just plain upset that he has ruined my good name, too. In spite of that, I’m not going to let (him) ruin my life,” he said.
The one silver lining, both Fitzgerald and French agree, is that Brubakers’ employees should be able to find other employment in the area.
French, who owns the new Wood-Mode LLC in Kreamer, currently employs 520 people and is still hiring.
“We’re being successful at this point and would be able to employ 700” if supply chain issues improved, he said.