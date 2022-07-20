LEWISBURG — Cathy Moser is no stranger to being Lewisburg Area School District's interim superintendent.
Following the July 1 departure of Dr. Jennifer Baugh, Moser has assumed the interim tag for the third time in the Union County school district. Her long-term role in the district has been assistant superintendent.
Moser has been with the district since 2000 and has served as assistant superintendent since 2006.
“I’ve done the responsibilities (of superintendent) in varying degrees,” said Moser, who is serving dual roles as a search goes on for Baugh's permanent replacement. Baugh left the district for a similar role in Colorado.
Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman said Moser's experience makes her a perfect fit for a district she has been with for more than two decades. She is in “an excellent position to continue the good work of the past few years," Zimmerman said. "She (Moser) cares deeply about the staff and the students. The district is in great hands."
According to Zimmerman, the board is likely to make a decision in the next six weeks about the timeline and process for selecting the district's permanent superintendent.
"We've been focused thus far on ensuring a smooth transition to Mrs. Moser's leadership," said Zimmerman.
Moser's priority right now is to make sure the construction projects are completed on schedule.
She said administrators have had to work in other places because of construction. A bi-weekly update on construction happened on Friday.
“We want to be able to guarantee schools open as promised,” Moser said. “That’s a large part of what’s unique for this summer.”
Board member Jordan Fetzer said the district is in a good position to begin the new school year.
"We are looking forward to having all buildings air-conditioned for the students' return," Fetzer said. "The board is confident in Mrs. Moser's leadership to begin the school year as we plan what the next steps look like with the superintendent search."
The district is in the midst of ongoing updates to its HVAC system and Moser said the district is focused two-fold on the extensive construction project in its three buildings at Kelly, Eichhorn and Linntown.
Moser does not anticipate any school delays due to the ongoing construction.
Hiring
The district has been hiring a large swath of new employees, according to Moser, whose role is human resources as assistant superintendent.
“A lot of interviews. We're moving on as we certainly can,” she said.
She said making sure schedules and class lists are created at the elementary level also is a priority.
“A lot of detail with the curriculum. It’s a rather lengthy list and a lot of details to be sure,” Moser added.
She said she wants to focus the new year starting with regular routines. She said people will be face-to-face with full staffing.