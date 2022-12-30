The Daily Item
The most clicked story of the year at dailyitem.com was about Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, who was driving erratically, crashed into three other vehicle and landed on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam in March.
Her 1 1/2 year-old daughter was in the 2017 BMW when it crashed and was allegedly not properly secured.
Risso posted $200,000 bail while awaiting trial but it was revoked when she was arrested for shoplifting in October. She is scheduled to be tried on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and causing a catastrophe.
The breaking news story was clicked 68,565 times.
Other most clicked stories:
2. Country Cupboard closing by end of February, 65,035
3. Game Commission, CDC responding to crash involving monkeys, 36,683
4. Knoebels to debut Bayern Kurve ride in 2023, 31,110
5. Husband charged with killing wife in Selinsgrove, 25,948