A handful of years ago, more retailers began opening for holiday shopping on Thanksgiving evening. That trend seemed to slow when COVID hit in 2020 and continues this year.
Nearly all local shops — from Boscov's to Walmart — will be closed on Thursday before opening their doors early Friday morning.
Other than convenience stores, the only local stores open on Thanksgiving Day will be grocery chains Weis, Giant and Wegman's, which all have reduced hours. Weis and Giant stores will close at 5 p.m.
Boscov's will keep its stores closed on Thursday before opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
"Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives our hard-working coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted day with their families," Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's, said in a news release. "A number of things have changed due to the pandemic. I'm delighted that this change has become the new norm, and hope it will become permanent in the retail industry."
Bed Bath & Beyond is closed on Thursday and will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Community Aid will be closed on Thanksgiving and open at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Dick's Sporting Goods will be closed on Thursday and open at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Five Below is closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Giant will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Harbor Freight will be closed on Thursday and open on Friday at 7 a.m.
Kohl's is closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 5 a.m. on Friday, four hours earlier than normal.
Lowe's will be closed on Thanksgiving before opening at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Old Navy is closed on Thursday and will open at 5 a.m. on Friday
Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be closed on Thanksgiving and open at 5 a.m. Friday.
Ross Dress for Less is closed on Thursday and opens at 7 a.m. on Friday.
Susquehanna Valley Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and open at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Ulta Beauty is closed on Thanksgiving and will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Friday
Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving and will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Wegman's will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving with regular hours scheduled for Friday.
Weis Markets is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving with normal hours on Friday.
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving day and open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
