Despite several inches of rain falling across the region on Thursday, several Valley golf courses are open today, the first day play is permitted following the state-mandated shutdown amid the pandemic.
Bucknell Golf Club, Frosty Valley County Club, Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course, Sunny Hills Golf Course. Susquehanna Valley Country Club, and White Deer Golf Complex are all open today.
Frosty Valley (Danville), Bucknell (Lewisburg) and Susquehanna Valley (Hummels Wharf) are available to walkers only. According to its website, Susquehanna Valley County Club's front nine will be open for walkers only beginning at 1 p.m. The back nine is closed due to wet conditions.
Sunny Hills, a par three course in Sunbury, is also open today.
Three Ponds, located in Elysburg, is open to carts. The course has paved paths throughout the course. White Deer, in Montgomery, is also open to riders, one person cart.
Indian Hills Golf Club in Paxinos is closed today, officials announced on Facebook Thursday night. Shade Mountain Golf Course in Middleburg is also closed today. Both courses expect to be open on Saturday.