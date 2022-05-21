SUNBURY — Dogs adopted from Mostly Mutts and the families who adopted them are invited to a reunion Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, near Sunbury.
The family-friendly event, to be held rain or shine, is open to Mostly Mutts sponsors, adopters, donors, members, volunteers and other supporters of the no-kill shelter in Sunbury.
Activities include games for children and dogs, an auction and a 50/50 drawing.
To ensure enough food is available, those planning to attend are asked to send their names and the number of people who will join them at the reunion to mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com by Friday, May 27.
For more information, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.