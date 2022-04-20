MILTON — A Turbotville mother who allegedly locked her 2-year-old son in his bedroom for more than 13 hours without access to food, water or a diaper change is headed to Northumberland County Court.
On Wednesday, Brittany Lynn Schramm, 24, of Main Street, Turbotville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl. Schramm, charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, must now take her case to county court in Sunbury for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. May 9.
Police described Schramm's home as "deplorable conditions" with the child's room being smeared with feces on the walls and floors. Police in March learned that the child had been in his bedroom for more than 13 hours. The child allegedly had not been out for food, water or a diaper change.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER