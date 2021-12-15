MIDDLEBURG — Brenda Bowersox sat in the Snyder County courtroom Wednesday morning as the 17-year-old who fatally shot her son, Anthony, in July appeared before a judge.
"I wanted to be there to support Anthony and understand the process," said Bowersox of the hearing involving the teen who was charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor for the July 28 shooting in West Perry Township.
The teen told police the shooting was accidental and that he thought the revolver was empty when he pointed it at the back of Bowersox's head and pulled the trigger. Moments earlier, they had smoked marijuana, according to a search warrant.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said the investigation by state police at Selinsgrove determined the shooter was negligent in his handling of the weapon but there was no evidence to support a charge of homicide.
Due to the confidential nature of the juvenile proceeding, Piecuch said neither the teen shooter's name or details of the hearing would be released. Since the teen lives in another county, he said, the case is being transferred to the county court where he resides and the judge there will decide whether any supervision, treatment or rehabilitation is required.
Shortly after the brief hearing in Snyder County court ended, Bowersox said she had no interest in expressing an opinion on the court's ruling regarding the teen's involvement in her 17-year-old son's death.
"Anthony was my baby. For me, it's about how can we honor Anthony and the life he had," she said tearfully. "That's my focus. I believe there is only one judge and that's where I'm going to let it."
Bowersox said her faith and the care the medical staff at Hershey Medical Center took with her son as his organs were donated has helped her cope with his death.
"Without the strength I get from God, I couldn't," she said. "I know Anthony is in heaven and I hope this (tragedy) brings people to know Jesus so they can be with him in heaven when they die."
While some family members have spoken out about wanting the teen shooter to face a harsh sentence, Bowersox urged them to focus on good memories they have of Anthony.
"The negativity and fighting isn't going to help anyone," she said. "It definitely isn't going to help Anthony."
Bowersox said she recalls her son's vitality and playfulness.
"It makes me happy and sad all at the same time. I'm going to miss him forever," she said.