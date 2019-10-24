SHAMOKIN — The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker was arrested Thursday night after state police charged the 23-year-old with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case and hindering apprehension for prosecution, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz confirmed.
Samantha Delcamp, of Trevorton, was taken into custody by Stonington state trooper Brian Seibert at around 7 p.m., Matulewicz said.
Delcamp is awaiting arraignment, Matulewicz said.
Matulewicz declined comment pending court proceedings, he said Thursday night.
Delcamp's boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with felony aggravated assault after troopers said the man beat the child so severely she ended up in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Burgess is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Northumberland County Courthouse in front of Gembic.
Burgess remains locked up on $200,000 cash bail.
The district attorney's office approved charges Thursday night, Matulewicz said.
Last week, Delcamp told The Daily Item she feared for her life and was also a victim of Burgess after he beat her and broke her ribs. Burgess is accused by troopers of striking Delcamp.
Parker remains fighting for her life and according to doctors still has a 10-percent chance at living.
Parker needed part of her brain removed, according to Matulewicz said.
Delcamp had been dating Burgess for the past four months, she said.
Delcamp said the incidents of abuse started months ago when she met Burgess on social media. Delcamp said she eventually moved in with Burgess and two other people on Reagan Street in Sunbury until about a month ago, when Northumberland County Children and Youth Services paid a visit to the home.
According to the Northumberland County Court filing on Sept. 9, Bonnie Kahley, 55, of Sunbury, the maternal grandmother of Parker, asked a domestic relations hearing officer for partial custody of the child on Aug. 2. A hearing between Kahley and Delcamp — Parker’s mother and Kahley’s daughter — was scheduled for Sept. 5 in front of Northumberland County Hearing Officer Marsha Skoff. Kahley showed up for the hearing 27 minutes late, according to the court filing.
Children and Youth officials had said they were not concerned with Parker living with Delcamp, according to the filing.
The case was dismissed.