Marlene Clinton and her large family celebrated Thanksgiving with a meal, games, movies “and a lot of fun.”
Clinton, a single Shamokin mother of six children ranging in ages 10 to 26, is also raising her 7-year-old niece and 4-year-old nephew.
She has signed up for the Here. For Good. campaign that provides a holiday meal and Christmas gifts to families who enroll.
“It’s wonderful. I can’t say enough about the Salvation Army,” said Clinton of the nonprofit organization that administers the annual campaign.
It’s a challenge raising children on a tight budget, she said, and “heartbreaking” during the holidays when it’s difficult to meet their wants.
“Just getting what they need is hard,” Clinton said.
The older children are interested in high-ticket items, like laptop computers, while her 4-year-old nephew is into Paw Patrol toys and her niece “likes anything.”
Clinton is looking forward to the holidays and “family time” despite the work it entails.
“I cook and do the cleanup,” she said.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.2 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.