Two days before being arrested for endangering the welfare of children, the mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker taped an episode of the Steve Wilkos Show, a spinoff of the Jerry Springer show, according to a family member.

Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, appeared on the show to discuss the child abuse case. It is scheduled to air on Nov. 11, according to Bonnie Kahley, the grandmother of Parker.

"It was awful," she said Friday morning. "Steve (Wilkos) just berated her the whole time. She took a polygraph test, passed it and Wilkos ripped it up in front of her face."

Delcamp received compensation for the show. Kahley was unsure of how much. Kahley said she also appeared on the show and Wilkos didn't treat her well. Kahley did not get paid for her appearance.

"They told me I couldn't talk about the show or I would go to jail but I don't care because they were just awful to us," Kahley said. "It was completely just awful. This whole situation is awful."

A message left for Steve Wilkos has not been returned.

Delcamp was arrested Thursday night and charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case and hindering apprehension for prosecution, according to state police.

According to court documents, while Arabella was on the ground having a seizure Oct. 10, Samantha Delcamp, of Trevorton googled "what to do when your child is having a seizure" at 9 p.m. Northumberland County 911 records show that emergency crews were not called until 9:50 p.m., leaving the child on the ground for 50 minutes untreated, troopers said.

Delcamp, of Trevorton, was taken into custody by Stonington state trooper Brian Seibert at around 7 p.m., Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said. She will be arraigned later today, Matulewicz said.

Matulewicz declined comment pending court proceedings, he said Thursday night.

Delcamp's boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with felony aggravated assault after troopers said the man beat the child so severely she ended up in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Burgess is set to appear for a preliminary hearing today at 9:30 a.m. in the Northumberland County Courthouse in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. He remains jailed on $200,000 cash bail. Delcamp will appear before Gembic directly after the Burgess hearing, Gembic said.