SUNBURY — A Trevorton woman accused as an accomplice in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter is listed as a potential witness for the prosecution in the case of Christy Willis.
Samantha Delcamp is listed as a possible witness in the case against Willis, 51, of Sunbury, who is accused of lying to authorities about the October 2019 incident in which state police said was the beating that led to the death of Arabella Parker. The trial will begin Wednesday after a jury was placed Monday morning.
Delcamp, 24, and Willis' son, Jahrid Burgess, 20, both of Trevorton, are accused of homicide by state police. Troopers said Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Jury selection began in Northumberland County Court on Monday in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
Seven women and five men were chosen for the jury and the one-day trial is set to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Hugh Jones.
Willis appeared in court Monday with her attorney, William Cannon.
Willis has been incarcerated since Oct. 30, 2019. She spent 140 days in jail before the Supreme Court and Commonwealth Court ruled that because of COVID-19, all Rule 600 cases would be put on hold because no trials were permitted during the pandemic. Rule 600 is a law that affords a defendant the right to a trial within 180 days of their arrest.
Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Arabella was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure. Willis told troopers Arabella began to gasp for air, according to court documents.
Later during the interview, Willis told troopers she was not at the residence when Arabella began to have seizures, according to troopers.
Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, “cool, calm and collected,” with no sense of urgency, according to court documents. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said if Willis would have acted more quickly, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.
Matulewicz read a list of potential witnesses for the prosecution in the case, which included several law enforcement officials, and Delcamp. Matulewicz said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it.