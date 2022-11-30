Originally from the Lehigh Valley, Alma Torruella recently moved to Mount Carmel after her father and mother passed away from cancer two months apart from one another. With these losses, Torruella said, came the inability to work, putting a strain on the holiday season for the mother of three girls.
The 11- and 12-year-olds are both hoping to get beauty products for hair and nails, while the 6-year-old will be happy with any kind of toy, Torruella said. “She’s not picky.”
“Hopefully,” she said, “everything will go back to normal. It was hard losing both parents.”
Torruella said she appreciates the help.
“Any little thing can help,” she said.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.