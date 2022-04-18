SUNBURY — A Turbotville mother found guilty of child endangerment after the death of her son in a swimming pool was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday.
In Northumberland County Court, President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Britney Bridges, 24, to half a decade of probation starting with one year of house arrest with electronic monitoring. She was also ordered to pay a $150 fine, plus court costs and fees. Bridges was found guilty by a jury in October of a felony count of child endangerment.
Bridges, the mother of a new 3-month-old son born Dec. 31, said she has completed an online parenting class where she learned about grief, abuse and divorce. She said it's important for a child to have their parents with them, especially in the early development stages of life.
"I don't want to miss a minute of it," said Bridges.
Milton state police said Bridges was “recklessly negligent” in the death of her 3-year-old son in August 2020. According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor’s pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11, 2020. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor’s yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.
Bridges said she and her son live with her mother. She has a full-time job at a hotel. The family lives close by.
Her son "makes her heart full" and she "cherishes every minute" she has with him, she said.
Bridges's aunt, Cathy Clouser, of Danville, read a letter of support that she wrote for her niece. She said she has helped Bridges and grown close to her in the last year.
The "punishment she gives herself is harsher" than anything the court could hand down, she said.
Bridges has matured and become more responsible, she said.
Home confinement will give Bridges the opportunity to be with her infant son and to take online classes for school and parenting, she said.
Saylor said he considered Bridges taking the initiative without a court order and taking classes to become a better parent. He said she was confined in jail for 79 days.
A felony charge of involuntary manslaughter had been dismissed before the trial.
Bridges has been free since Nov. 10, 2020, after her $125,000 bail was listed as ROR (released on her own recognizance).