Theresa J. Risso pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing a major crash on the Strip last year while driving with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit and with her toddler in the vehicle.
Risso, 44, made the plea in front of Judge Lori Hackenberg in Snyder County Court on Tuesday afternoon.
She pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle with a DUI and causing or risking a catastrophe, all felonies. She also pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors, including recklessly endangering another.
Risso will be sentenced at later date. She will be sentenced to state prison following a pre-sentence report by probation officers and at the discretion of the judge.
Risso was charged after the March 4, 2022, multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital and destroyed a building that had housed the Shamokin Dam restaurant, Golden Chopsticks.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Shamokin Dam borough police, Risso was seen driving her 2017 BMW erratically on southbound Routes 11-15 in Union County near Bucknell University by a motorist who called state police to report her vehicle swerving on the roadway as it traveled between 35 mph and 65 mph, court records said. Shamokin Dam police officer Eric Hassenplug responded to the call at about 5:45 p.m. and discovered that several vehicles had been struck near Baldwin Boulevard and Eighth Avenue in the borough as Risso, who police later learned was driving with a BAC of 0.327 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, was speeding with her 18-month-old daughter in the backseat.