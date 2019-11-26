SUNBURY — A Watsontown mother accused of causing her 21-month-old child brain damage by leaving her inside a hot car for six hours last summer will be sentenced in Northumberland County Court on Dec. 30.
Tonia Lee Sones, 26, who pleaded to no contest in August to a felony count of aggravated assault of a victim less than six-years-old, was originally scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Monday in front of President Judge Charles Saylor, but the hearing is now scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Dec. 30. In pleading no contest, Sones does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to find her guilty if the case proceeded to trial.
Sones told Milton police she went inside to shower before going to a doctor's appointment on June 1, 2018, according to the documents. She told police her daughter didn't sleep well the night before and had fallen asleep in the back seat when she picked her up from her mother's house, according to troopers.
Troopers said Sones told them she went inside, took a shower and must have fallen asleep before waking up and rushing outside to find her daughter having a seizure. Troopers said temperatures climbed from 71.1 degrees just before 7 a.m. to 82 degrees at 12:54 p.m., with a heat index of 84.9 degrees.
The child, who turned three on Aug. 23, is living with her maternal grandmother and will have long-term, lifelong injuries, said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor in the case.