LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Valley group of Moms Demand Action (MDA) for Gun Sense in America will host an open house on Friday, June 3 from noon-6 p.m. at the CommUnity Zone at 328 Market St., Lewisburg,
"Residents and visitors to the Central Susquehanna Valley who count themselves among the millions who think that 'enough is enough' and that some actions must be taken to address gun violence in America may drop in to learn more about what they can do as concerned citizens and community members. Opportunities to get involved with the group and take an action will be provided," according to MDA.
Volunteers from MDA will be staffing the CommUnity Zone to explain how this grassroots movement addresses gun violence at the local, state, and federal levels.