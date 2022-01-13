SUNBURY — Pending motions filed by the defense of accused killer Stephen Kruskie will be heard on March 31.
Following a brief telephone conference between District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Public Defender John Broda on Thursday, Judge Paige Rosini scheduled the criminal motions hearing for 9:15 a.m. March 31. Kruskie, 27, of Mount Carmel, is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21 and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township before driving 81 miles per hour to the borough of Northumberland.
The pending defense motions consist of hiring two experts, reviewing the autopsy and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) reports, and a motion to dismiss due to insufficient evidence. The telephone conference lasted no longer than eight minutes.
Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnish authority with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.
Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21.
While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police said Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.