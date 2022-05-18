DANVILLE — The Montour Motorcycle Riders will hold a benefit motorcycle ride on Saturday for Harper Young, 1, of the Bloomsburg area, who suffers from Joubert syndrome, a rare developmental brain disorder.
The ride will embark from American Legion Post 564, located at 259 Legion Road, Millville. Registration is from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot. Entry is $25 per bike or car with up to one passenger. Bikes will head out at 11:30 a.m. for the 60-miles ride. The event includes food, live music, raffles, beer and wine.
Joubert syndrome is a disorder in which infants' and children's brains don't develop correctly.