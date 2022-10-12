A Montour Motorcycle Riders benefit ride on Saturday will aid a veteran who was an Air Force medic during the Vietnam War.
Rick Dandes, who underwent several surgeries recently, served his country in the military and now serves the community as a longtime reporter for The Daily Item and The Danville News.
The document mentions another surgery conducted while the riders were planning the event for Dandes. All proceeds from the event will go to help Dandes defray medical costs, the club said.
There will be a poker run and a 50/50. Registration costs $20 per person and is from 8-11 a.m. at Northumberland American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive.
There will be a breakfast buffet available during registration and a pork chop dinner is included with ride registration. The meals are available to the public for $12.
Before the club’s ride to aid nearly-4-year-old Aubrey Lynn Scott last month, Gary Laubach, Montour Motorcycle Riders president, said residents don’t need to own a motorcycle to participate.
“You don’t have to have a bike to take part,” Laubach said.
Drivers can follow along in a car, or people can come just for the dinner.
“You don’t have to go on the ride to donate,” he said.