ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown motocyclist was injured Friday evening when the front of his cycle, a Harley Davidson (FLT, 1983) ran into a deer that had suddenly appeared on Route 44, near Whitehall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Riding the motorcycle was Gilbert Balliet Jr., of Watsontown. At the collision point, the cycle went down on its side and rolled over. An unidentified witness to the crash lifted the motorcycle so that Balliet could get out from under it.
Balliet was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where he was treated and released, said a nursing supervisor late Monday afternoon.
Emergency personnel with the Washingtonville Fire Company assisted at the scene.