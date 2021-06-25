The motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday on Route 61 in Ralpho Township was identified as Andrew W. Mattern, according to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley.
Mattern was 48. He was a resident of Gratz. Relatives confirmed Mattern's identity Thursday at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township, Kelley said.
Kelley ruled that Mattern died of blunt force trauma to the head. He was not wearing a helmet.
The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Ralpho Township Police said Mattern was riding a Harley-Davidson north on Route 61 when he collided with a Chevrolet Silverado attempting to turn left onto the highway's southbound lane from Mountain Road. The pickup driver was not injured, police said.