SELINSGROVE — A 39-year-old Middleburg man remains in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle off University Avenue in the borough following a state police pursuit Monday evening.
Adam D. Hummel lost control of the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle while rounding a curve westbound on University Avenue, 74 feet west of Burgess Avenue, at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, state police at Milton said.
Hummel was being pursued by state police at Selinsgrove at the time of the crash, state police Trooper Andrea Pelachick said.
She did not know the reason for the police pursuit of Hummel, who state police at Milton said was speeding at the time of the accident.
He was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville by LifeFlight. A hospital spokesman said Hummel remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.