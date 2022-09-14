The Montour Motorcycle Riders (MMR) take to the open road Saturday for a worthy cause, as they have so many times in the past.
“Our motto is ‘Friends riding with friends to help others,’” said member Jackie Wright.
“We are out there to help the community,” added her husband, Ernie Wright.
The group of 25 motorcycle enthusiasts gathers at the American Legion Post in Danville for regular meetings on the first Sunday of each month at noon to plan future events. Visitors are welcome. Club members say they like to be together for “the camaraderie” and because they “feel good about helping others.”
The MMR’s Saturday benefit ride is for Aubrey Lynn Scott, of Danville. Now almost four years old, she was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was five months old. Her parents, Jon and Lauren Scott, are both U.S. veterans. Aubrey will need to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life, and this fundraiser is to help her parents make their home more wheelchair accessible and install ramps to the main doors around the house.
Gary Laubach, MMR president, is their next-door neighbor and knows the Scotts’ situation well.
“You look at your neighbors to see if someone needs help,” he said. The Montour Motorcycle Riders pay special attention to kids and U.S. veterans in need.
Aubrey’s parents and her sister, Allie, said they do everything they can to accommodate Aubrey.
“It has been a learning experience for us,” said mom Lauren.
“As she gets older we want to help her become more independent, so that’s why it is time to add a ramp,” Aubrey's dad, Jon said.
As Aubrey grows, her wheelchair will have to grow with her, and she may face future spinal surgery.
“Geisinger has been fantastic for us,” Jon said. “She has a great team of doctors.”
The group does about four benefit rides each year. They find recipients by word of mouth, and also accept applications from individuals in need. Over the past two decades, they have done rides for children with serious illnesses from cancer to heart disease, homeless veterans, dementia victims, stroke victims, and those with serious family issues. They have also raised funds for organizations like the Animal Resource Center, Camp Victory, Bellabon’s Pet Recovery Services, and the Ronald McDonald House.
In addition to the rides, every year at holiday time, the Montour Motorcycle Riders pick two families to furnish with Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
Benefit rides charge a per-person fee of $20, and they offer breakfast for purchase. Dinner is included in the entry fee, with much of the food being donated. They also stage 50-50 raffles, poker runs, and other events to raise additional money. “It all goes to the family,” said Laubach.
The Saturday event for Aubrey Lynn Scott leaves from the Danville Moose. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. This ride features a brewery tour along the way, with stops at Jackass Brewery, Three Beards Brewery, Benigna Winery, and Lost Mined Brewing Co. before returning to the Danville Moose for dinner.
“You don’t have to have a bike to take part,” said Laubach.
Drivers can follow along in a car, or people can come just for the dinner. “You don’t have to go on the ride to donate,” he said.
Local business establishments and fire companies also pitch in to help the MMR, with contributions and gift cards. Anyone who wants to help may contact Gary Laubach at 570-854-0046, Frank Rehm, at 570-204-0514, or Ernie Wright, at 570-204-1754. Fliers with detailed information have been posted throughout the area.
Rides usually cover 80-100 miles, mostly on scenic or back roads. Some draw as many as 100 bikers, with up to 200 people total. Road master Frank Rehm picks the route, with help from other members, and then calls ahead to alert communities that they are coming.
“Sometimes the police are out in major intersections to wave us through,” he said.
Regular drivers may feel overwhelmed when they encounter a large pod of bikers, but according to member Dave Rockwell, “it’s better to ride in a group. Much safer. People often don’t see motorcycles on the road, and that leads to accidents.”
“We make sure everyone follows the rules for safe riding,” said Rehm.
Most of the club members have been riding for a long time. “I started when I was 16,” said Laubach.
The group likes to challenge the stereotypes that go with their sport.
“Just because they have a motorcycle and have leather on, that doesn’t mean they’re bad,” said Rockwell.
After the ride Saturday, they will hold another benefit ride on Oct. 15 for Rick Dandes, a Vietnam veteran who served as an Air Force medic.
Dandes, a longtime reporter for the Daily Item, underwent major colon surgery last year and has had a series of medical issues since then that has left him unable to work for most of the year. He is the sole provider for his wife and son and recently had to undergo another surgery.
The Rick Dandes Benefit Ride will leave from the Northumberland American Legion. Registration is 8-11 a.m., breakfast buffet will be available, and pork dinner is included in the $20 ride fee. The event is open to the public for breakfast or dinner only for $12. All of the proceeds will go to Dandes.